ESPN+ Price Increase Coming August 12th for New Subscribers

Disney just announced that the monthly subscription price of ESPN+ will increase for new subscribers on August 12th.

What’s Happening:

Disney is raising the monthly subscription of ESPN+

This price change will only affect subscribers who sign up for the streaming service on or after August 12th.

Current ESPN+ subscribers will continue to pay $4.99 through at least August 12th, 2021, although Disney could change those terms in the future.

The price change also doesn’t affect the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ Hulu