ESPN+ Price Increase Coming August 12th for New Subscribers

Disney just announced that the monthly subscription price of ESPN+ will increase for new subscribers on August 12th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is raising the monthly subscription of ESPN+ on August 12th from $4.99 per month to $5.99 per month.
- This price change will only affect subscribers who sign up for the streaming service on or after August 12th.
- Current ESPN+ subscribers will continue to pay $4.99 through at least August 12th, 2021, although Disney could change those terms in the future.
- The price change also doesn’t affect the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+. That price will remain $12.99 per month.