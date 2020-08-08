“King Arthur Carrousel” Series from Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection Coming August 11

This month, take another spin with Minnie, and enjoy collectible items inspired by “King Arthur Carrousel!” The series continues to feature attraction-inspired designs that will give fans all royal entry feels, with a Minnie Mouse plush, adult ear headband, mug, pin set and a mini backpack from Loungefly.

The 7th series in the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection will be available on shopDisney

MerchPass entries for Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction King Arthur Carrousel will be open that day starting at 7am (PT).

Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Plush – King Arthur Carrousel

Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Pin Set – King Arthur Carrousel

Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband for Adults – King Arthur Carrousel

Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Mug – King Arthur Carrousel

Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Mini Backpack by Loungefly – King Arthur Carrousel

About MerchPass:

MerchPass is an early-access drawing system which allows Disney fans to reserve their opportunity to buy some of shopDisney’s high-demand products.

Guests will need to create a free Disney account in order to enter the drawing(s). More information can be found on the MerchPass FAQ page

