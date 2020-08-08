“King Arthur Carrousel” Series from Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection Coming August 11

This month, take another spin with Minnie, and enjoy collectible items inspired by “King Arthur Carrousel!” The series continues to feature attraction-inspired designs that will give fans all royal entry feels, with a Minnie Mouse plush, adult ear headband, mug, pin set and a mini backpack from Loungefly.
- The 7th series in the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection will be available on shopDisney through MerchPass on August 11.
- MerchPass entries for Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction King Arthur Carrousel will be open that day starting at 7am (PT).
- Series 6 celebrates Peter Pan’s Flight and, as with every release in the collection, features five items themed to the attraction:
- Minnie Mouse plush
- Ear Headband
- Loungefly backpack or hip pack
- Mug
- Pin set
Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Plush – King Arthur Carrousel
Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Pin Set – King Arthur Carrousel
Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband for Adults – King Arthur Carrousel
Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Mug – King Arthur Carrousel
Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Mini Backpack by Loungefly – King Arthur Carrousel
About MerchPass:
- MerchPass is an early-access drawing system which allows Disney fans to reserve their opportunity to buy some of shopDisney’s high-demand products.
- Guests will need to create a free Disney account in order to enter the drawing(s). More information can be found on the MerchPass FAQ page.
Good to Know:
- Disney will offer multiple drawings for individual items in the Series 6 collection. Guests can enter as many drawings as they like, but can only enter each drawing once.
- Drawings are random and guests will be notified via email on July 30th if they’ve been selected. Those selected will then have through July 31 to purchase the item(s) at the designated price.
- Guests selected in a drawing are not required to purchase that item.