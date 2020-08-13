Discovery Cove Reopens Shark Swim Program With Limited Capacity

Discovery Cove in Orlando has reopened their exclusive Shark Swim Program with further limited capacity. Guests of the all inclusive Resort can now upgrade their day to include this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
What’s Happening:
- Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida has announced that their exclusive Shark Swim Program has reopened to guests.
- The up close experience has been modified with enhanced health and safety measures including further limitations to the number of participants allowed per session.
- These small groups will enjoy an even more exclusive experience as they learn about several species of sharks and swim alongside them in The Grand Reef.
- To manage capacity and maintain proper physical distancing the experience is limited to no more than two parties per session.
- Additionally, guests will sit in a designated seating area with proper distance between the two groups for an educational overview and training session with Discovery Cove’s expert aquarists.
- The Shark Swim Program is offered during Discovery Cove’s normal operating hours (Friday-Monday) with only eight spots available per day.
- The Shark Swim Program starts at $129 per person and may be added onto both Signature Dolphin Swim and Day Resort packages.
- All participants must be at least 10 years of age.
- Space is limited so guests are encouraged to reserve their spot(s) immediately.
- For more information and to make a reservation, please visit www.DiscoveryCove.com.
What to Expect at the Shark Swim Program:
During this awe-inspiring encounter, guests will:
- Enter the water with their party for an intimate shark talk and training session with Discovery Cove’s expert Aquarists.
- Take the next step and don a sterilized snorkel and mask to enjoy a deep-water, free swim alongside blacktip reef, nurse, zebra, bonnethead sharks, not to mention the thousands of tropical fish who also reside in The Grand Reef.
- Gain a better understanding of the uniqueness of each species of sharks, the care they receive at Discovery Cove and leave with the memory of an unforgettable experience.
- Have the opportunity to get a photo taken with one of the sharks.