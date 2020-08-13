Discovery Cove Reopens Shark Swim Program With Limited Capacity

Discovery Cove in Orlando has reopened their exclusive Shark Swim Program with further limited capacity. Guests of the all inclusive Resort can now upgrade their day to include this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What’s Happening:

Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida has announced that their exclusive Shark Swim Program has reopened to guests.

The up close experience has been modified with enhanced health and safety measures

These small groups will enjoy an even more exclusive experience as they learn about several species of sharks and swim alongside them in The Grand Reef.

To manage capacity and maintain proper physical distancing the experience is limited to no more than two parties per session.

Additionally, guests will sit in a designated seating area with proper distance between the two groups for an educational overview and training session with Discovery Cove’s expert aquarists.

The Shark Swim Program is offered during Discovery Cove’s normal operating hours (Friday-Monday) with only eight spots available per day.

The Shark Swim Program starts at $129 per person and may be added onto both Signature Dolphin Swim and Day Resort packages.

All participants must be at least 10 years of age.

Space is limited so guests are encouraged to reserve their spot(s) immediately.

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit www.DiscoveryCove.com

What to Expect at the Shark Swim Program:

During this awe-inspiring encounter, guests will: