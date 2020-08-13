Discovery Cove Reopens Shark Swim Program With Limited Capacity

by | Aug 13, 2020 10:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Discovery Cove in Orlando has reopened their exclusive Shark Swim Program with further limited capacity. Guests of the all inclusive Resort can now upgrade their day to include this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What’s Happening:

  • Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida has announced that their exclusive Shark Swim Program has reopened to guests.
  • The up close experience has been modified with enhanced health and safety measures including further limitations to the number of participants allowed per session.
  • These small groups will enjoy an even more exclusive experience as they learn about several species of sharks and swim alongside them in The Grand Reef.
  • To manage capacity and maintain proper physical distancing the experience is limited to no more than two parties per session.
  • Additionally, guests will sit in a designated seating area with proper distance between the two groups for an educational overview and training session with Discovery Cove’s expert aquarists.
  • The Shark Swim Program is offered during Discovery Cove’s normal operating hours (Friday-Monday) with only eight spots available per day.
  • The Shark Swim Program starts at $129 per person and may be added onto both Signature Dolphin Swim and Day Resort packages.
  • All participants must be at least 10 years of age.
  • Space is limited so guests are encouraged to reserve their spot(s) immediately.
  • For more information and to make a reservation, please visit www.DiscoveryCove.com.

What to Expect at the Shark Swim Program:

During this awe-inspiring encounter, guests will:

  • Enter the water with their party for an intimate shark talk and training session with Discovery Cove’s expert Aquarists.
  • Take the next step and don a sterilized snorkel and mask to enjoy a deep-water, free swim alongside blacktip reef, nurse, zebra, bonnethead sharks, not to mention the thousands of tropical fish who also reside in The Grand Reef.
  • Gain a better understanding of the uniqueness of each species of sharks, the care they receive at Discovery Cove and leave with the memory of an unforgettable experience.    
  • Have the opportunity to get a photo taken with one of the sharks.
 
 
