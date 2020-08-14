Sara Haines Returning to Co-Host “The View” This Fall

Following the cancelation of her midday show Strahan Sara & Keke, Sara Haines is reportedly returning to The View as a co-host for the talk show’s 24th season.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is writing that Sara Haines will be returning to ABC’s The View this fall. Haines will once again have a seat at the Hot Topics table as the show enters its 24th season.
- Haines will replace Abby Huntsman who left the show in January 2020 to help with her father’s campaign for governor of Utah.
- Since March of 2020, Haines has filled in numerous times as a guest host appearing both on set and as part of virtual discussions.
- Haines’ most recent job with ABC was as co-host of Strahan Sara & Keke, a midday third hour extension of GMA that was cancelled this past spring due in part to low ratings and shake ups caused by the coronavirus.
- Previously, Haines served as a lifestyle anchor for GMA Weekend before coming to The View in 2016. She co-hosted the daily talk show until summer of 2018.
- ABC has not offered comment at this time.
- Currently, The View is hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.