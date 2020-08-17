Disney’s El Capitan Theatre Hosting Online Disney Animation Trivia on August 27th

Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is hosting their first virtual “ElCap Throwback Movie Trivia” on Thursday, August 27th, at 5:00 pm PT.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s El Capitan Theatre is hosting an online event called “ElCap Throwback Movie Trivia” on Thursday, August 27th, at 5:00 pm PT.
- The theme of the first event will be Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- Players or teams must register in advance online to participate.
- Registration fee is $10 per log-in and is available now for the August 27th Trivia Night. Registration will close at 12:00 pm PT on August 27th and the Trivia program will start at 5:00pm PT.
- The website also teases the possibility of future events themed to films from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar Animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- Click here to register.