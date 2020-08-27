Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort to host Fall Food and Drink Event Series: Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort will debut a special series of weekly food and drink themed events this fall starting Sept. 19 called “Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays: A New Twist on the Food & Wine Classic Experience.”

What’s Happening:

Every Saturday evening 5:30pm – 7:30pm through Oct. 24, a different culinary experience will take place exclusively for guests staying on the new Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays overnight package. These limited-capacity, themed events created by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team are inspired by elements of the popular Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic and will include a Champagne lounge, barbecue and Oktoberfest.

Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays offer guests a new way to enjoy and celebrate different food and drink experiences each weekend and replaces the traditional Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

A one-night Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays package offers guests a chance to celebrate the culinary arts all weekend long. In addition to exclusive access to the Saturday evening event, guests can enjoy a different specialty themed pop-up food truck each Saturday by the resort pool (available to all resort guests and not included in package), as well as convenient, walkable access to the Taste of Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

The Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays event lineup is as follows: Sept. 19: Bubbles Lounge A lounge experience showcasing the finest in sparkling beverages with perfectly paired small bites to complete the experience. Taste the base varieties of traditional Champagne along with various sparkling wine styles from around the world. Sept. 26: Beer Garden A celebration of hops with a variety of ales, lagers, and pilsners served alongside pub favorites. Oct. 3: Italian Wines & Bites A delicious trip for guests’ taste buds across the Atlantic showcasing top Italian wines varietals from across the country’s famed regions from Sicily to Tuscany to Piedmont. Oct. 10: Smokin’ D’s Bourbon, Beer, & BBQ A selection of BBQ favorites handcrafted by the resort’s executive chef Dan Herman along with the best in bourbon and beer samplings. Smokin’ D’s menu items are annual favorites at Food & Wine Classic and only offered at the resort select times each year. Oct. 17: Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition (5:30-8:00pm) A new Food & Wine Classic experience, this event features fan favorites from the well-known Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic in a more intimate setting. Oct. 24: Oktoberfest Biergarten An Oktoberfest party with German-themed music and tastings alongside a full selection of brews.

All events will be indoors and limited to 100 participants, except for the Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition experience which will be limited to 200 participants in a larger space. Tickets are available exclusively as a resort package. Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays one-night packages start at $295 and include access for two adults. The Oct. 17 Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition experience, which will feature extended hours and expanded offerings, will start at $395 for a one-night package.

Events are limited to those 21 and older.

Among the protocols that will be implemented for each event are: Temperature check at entrance for all attendees Plexiglass walls for all food service All cast members wearing PPE Each group will receive their own socially distanced reserved table Touchless menus and clearly marked social distancing signage

For more information, guests can visit the official website at www.SwanDolphin.com

With a variety of restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program. The hotel features numerous certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.