Disney Wins Bidding War for Untitled Adventure Film Set in a World of Movies

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Disney has won a bidding war for an adventure film set in the world of movies from The LEGO Batman Movie writer John Whittington.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has reportedly beaten Warner Bros. in a bidding war for a script by John Whittington, who’s other work includes The LEGO Batman Movie.
- The untitled film is described as an adventure set in the world of movies and will presumably pull from Disney’s own vault of content, similar to how Steven Speilberg’s Ready Player One was set in a video game universe that took advantage of Warner Bros. and Spielberg’s intellectual property.
- The premise also calls to mind the memorable moment in Ralph Breaks the Internet when Vanellope stumbles into Oh My Disney where Disney IP’s collide.
- John Davis is attached to produce the film along with his partner John Fox from Davis Entertainment.
- The film is intended for theatrical release and is a rare move for Disney, who rarely gets competitive with bidding for scripts.