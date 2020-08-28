LEOGOLAND Florida’s Heroes Weekend Labor Day Event Returns With New Experiences

LEGOLAND Florida’s Heroes Weekend returns this Labor Day Weekend, presented by the National Fire Protection Association.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida’s annual Labor Day Weekend event, Heroes Weekend, is returning this year.
- The event will run from Saturday, September 5th to Monday, September 7th.
- Kids and families can become heroes while learning about safety in a fun way, presented by the National Fire Protection Association.
- New character experiences will be included, with LEGO Doctor Max and LEGO Policeman available for photos in a physically distant setting.
- Another new addition this year is the NFPA COVID-19 Awareness Table where families can get resources to help them minimize risk and prevent accidents from fire, electrical and other hazards.
- Returning event activities include a LEGO City mosaic brick by brick experience and The LEGO City 4D: Officer in Pursuit at the Fun Town 4D Theater
- All the fun of Heroes Weekend is included with your general theme park admission or Annual Pass to LEGOLAND Florida.