Hasbro Announces 2-Day Virtual Event “Hasbro PulseCon” on Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel

by | Aug 31, 2020 11:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Hasbro PulseCon promises front row access via livestream to Hasbro’s iconic fan brands, music and entertainment September 25-26, 2020, Only on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel.

What’s Happening:

  • Hasbro today announced the first-ever Hasbro PulseCon, a 2-day virtual event that gives fans unprecedented access to their favorite Hasbro brands, music & entertainment. Taking place on September 25-26, 2020 exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel and hosted by SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer, Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon promises fans in the US and Canada a front row seat to panels, talent appearances, brand reveals, product giveaways and more; connecting consumers to their favorite brands in an immersive, one-of-a-kind setting that, along with the eOne portfolio, will bring fans the best in entertainment, music, and toys. Announcements for new innovations and product reveals will take place for brands including Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Transformers as well as premiere partner brands Marvel, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and more.
  • Hasbro PulseCon delivers the experience and connection of conventions for free and right from the comforts of fans’ homes. Highlights from the virtual event will consist of live unboxings, over 50 new product reveals and pre-orders, coveted Hasbro PulseCon exclusive merchandise, livestream panels featuring celebrities and audience Q&A, and surprise experiences.

  • The host, Jackie Jennings, is a writer, director, and performer who was previously a staff writer on TruTV's The Chris Gethard Show, a contributing writer on TBS's The Detour, a staff writer/performer at Above Average (she directed the series Baited w/ Ziwe), and a producer on SeeSo's My Brother, My Brother and Me. Jackie currently is an on-air correspondent, writer, and producer for SyFy Wire.
  • Fans will also be able to get their hands on Hasbro PulseCon exclusive items, available only at Hasbro PulseCon in the US & Canada. Here is a look at some of those items:
    • Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Hellfire Club Collection
1 of 2
  • Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch X-Men Marvel’s Logan & Charles Xavier Figure 2-Pack
1 of 2

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion ARC Troopers Figure 3-Pack 

1 of 2

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Heroes of Endor Figure Set
1 of 4
  • Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch-Scale Hoth Wampa Figure
1 of 3

What They’re Saying:

  • Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro: “We are constantly impressed by our fan community and their unwavering passion for Hasbro brands. The Hasbro Pulse community was built with them in mind, and we’re excited to take fan-first engagement with our Pulse platform even deeper. We’re looking forward to celebrating the fans, providing community connection at a time where everyone needs it most, and ultimately delivering a peek behind the curtain on their favorite brands in a way only Hasbro can.”
  • Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon host: “To be a part of this new virtual experience that celebrates fan culture and incorporates so many different iconic entertainment properties is truly a thrilling opportunity and I can’t wait for fans to check it out.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed