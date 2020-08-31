Hasbro Announces 2-Day Virtual Event “Hasbro PulseCon” on Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel

Hasbro PulseCon promises front row access via livestream to Hasbro’s iconic fan brands, music and entertainment September 25-26, 2020, Only on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro today announced the first-ever Hasbro PulseCon, a 2-day virtual event that gives fans unprecedented access to their favorite Hasbro brands, music & entertainment. Taking place on September 25-26, 2020 exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel and hosted by SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer, Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon promises fans in the US and Canada a front row seat to panels, talent appearances, brand reveals, product giveaways and more; connecting consumers to their favorite brands in an immersive, one-of-a-kind setting that, along with the eOne portfolio, will bring fans the best in entertainment, music, and toys. Announcements for new innovations and product reveals will take place for brands including Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Transformers as well as premiere partner brands Marvel, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and more.

as well as premiere partner brands Marvel, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and more. Hasbro PulseCon delivers the experience and connection of conventions for free and right from the comforts of fans’ homes. Highlights from the virtual event will consist of live unboxings, over 50 new product reveals and pre-orders, coveted Hasbro PulseCon exclusive merchandise, livestream panels featuring celebrities and audience Q&A, and surprise experiences.

The host, Jackie Jennings, is a writer, director, and performer who was previously a staff writer on TruTV's The Chris Gethard Show , a contributing writer on TBS's The Detour , a staff writer/performer at Above Average (she directed the series Baited w/ Ziwe ), and a producer on SeeSo's My Brother, My Brother and Me . Jackie currently is an on-air correspondent, writer, and producer for SyFy Wire.

, a contributing writer on TBS's , a staff writer/performer at Above Average (she directed the series ), and a producer on SeeSo's . Jackie currently is an on-air correspondent, writer, and producer for SyFy Wire. Fans will also be able to get their hands on Hasbro PulseCon exclusive items, available only at Hasbro PulseCon in the US & Canada. Here is a look at some of those items: Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Hellfire Club Collection



Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch X-Men Marvel’s Logan & Charles Xavier Figure 2-Pack

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion ARC Troopers Figure 3-Pack

Star Wars: The Black Series Heroes of Endor Figure Set

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch-Scale Hoth Wampa Figure

What They’re Saying: