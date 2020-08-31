Hasbro Announces 2-Day Virtual Event “Hasbro PulseCon” on Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel

Hasbro PulseCon promises front row access via livestream to Hasbro’s iconic fan brands, music and entertainment September 25-26, 2020, Only on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro today announced the first-ever Hasbro PulseCon, a 2-day virtual event that gives fans unprecedented access to their favorite Hasbro brands, music & entertainment. Taking place on September 25-26, 2020 exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel and hosted by SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer, Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon promises fans in the US and Canada a front row seat to panels, talent appearances, brand reveals, product giveaways and more; connecting consumers to their favorite brands in an immersive, one-of-a-kind setting that, along with the eOne portfolio, will bring fans the best in entertainment, music, and toys. Announcements for new innovations and product reveals will take place for brands including Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Transformers as well as premiere partner brands Marvel, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and more.
- Hasbro PulseCon delivers the experience and connection of conventions for free and right from the comforts of fans’ homes. Highlights from the virtual event will consist of live unboxings, over 50 new product reveals and pre-orders, coveted Hasbro PulseCon exclusive merchandise, livestream panels featuring celebrities and audience Q&A, and surprise experiences.
- The host, Jackie Jennings, is a writer, director, and performer who was previously a staff writer on TruTV's The Chris Gethard Show, a contributing writer on TBS's The Detour, a staff writer/performer at Above Average (she directed the series Baited w/ Ziwe), and a producer on SeeSo's My Brother, My Brother and Me. Jackie currently is an on-air correspondent, writer, and producer for SyFy Wire.
- Fans will also be able to get their hands on Hasbro PulseCon exclusive items, available only at Hasbro PulseCon in the US & Canada. Here is a look at some of those items:
- Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Hellfire Club Collection
1 of 2
- Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch X-Men Marvel’s Logan & Charles Xavier Figure 2-Pack
1 of 2
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion ARC Troopers Figure 3-Pack
1 of 2
- Star Wars: The Black Series Heroes of Endor Figure Set
1 of 4
- Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch-Scale Hoth Wampa Figure
1 of 3
What They’re Saying:
- Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro: “We are constantly impressed by our fan community and their unwavering passion for Hasbro brands. The Hasbro Pulse community was built with them in mind, and we’re excited to take fan-first engagement with our Pulse platform even deeper. We’re looking forward to celebrating the fans, providing community connection at a time where everyone needs it most, and ultimately delivering a peek behind the curtain on their favorite brands in a way only Hasbro can.”
- Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon host: “To be a part of this new virtual experience that celebrates fan culture and incorporates so many different iconic entertainment properties is truly a thrilling opportunity and I can’t wait for fans to check it out.”