Jellyrolls at Disney’s Boardwalk Reopening Pushed Back Indefinitely

Walt Disney World guests who wanted to go see some dueling pianists will have to wait a while longer now, as the Official Jellyrolls Instagram posted an update regarding the operation of the entertainment venue.
What’s Happening:
- Jellyrolls, a dueling piano bar located at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort, has been a fan-favorite since it opened alongside the resort in the mid-90s.
- Today, the official Jellyrolls Instagram account posted an update to their operation, along with a screengrab from the official Walt Disney World website.
- The caption to the image reads: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening of Jellyrolls Dueling Piano Bar has been pushed back indefinitely. We are looking forward to serving and entertaining our valued guests as soon as possible! We will keep you posted as dates and developments materialize so check back often.”
- At Jellyrolls, guests can raise a glass as they enjoy the musical stylings of a pair of piano prodigies. No request is too obscure, and the musical maestros can play anything. Well, almost anything. Guests are encouraged to go ahead and try to stump them! The stage features twin baby grand pianos and the players take turns dazzling the audience with their showmanship and easy rapport. It’s a great time all around! So great, that the clientele that goes to the piano bar isn’t just limited to the hotel and Walt Disney World guests, Jellyrolls is a popular nightspot for the Orlando area as a whole and fills up fast.
- Earlier this year, the same official Instagram account posted that the popular entertainment venue would be reopening on October 1st, 2020. Today’s post obviously pushes that date back indefinitely, and they have not posted an official, specific reopening date at this time.