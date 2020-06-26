Jellyrolls Orlando to Reopen at Disney’s BoardWalk in October

Jellyrolls, the popular dueling piano bar found at Disney’s BoardWalk, is set to reopen on October 1, as the venue announced on their official Instagram account.
- Jellyrolls is located on Disney’s BoardWalk, between Disney’s BoardWalk Inn & Villas and the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin.
- The venue has been closed since March as a result of COVID-19.
- The popular nightlife hotspot features live entertainment in the form of dueling pianos and audience sing-alongs.
- Jellyrolls serves Guests 21 years of age and older and there is a cover charge to enter.
