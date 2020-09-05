ESPN’s “College GameDay” Sets First Road Show of 2020

by | Sep 5, 2020 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is setting its eyes on the 2020 season, starting with the first-ever visit to Wake Forest University on Saturday, Sept. 12. The three-hour premier college football pregame show (9 AM – noon ET) will originate from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., for the first time in the show’s history, as the Demon Deacons take on the defending ACC champion and No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers in the home opener as part of ABC Saturday Night Football (7:30 PM).

  • The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, and joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski.
  • The traveling show is a college football tradition that will continue this fall – in a new way.
  • ESPN will debut a ‘virtual pit’ this season that gives fans across the country – from all schools, conferences and divisions (even if their team isn’t playing this fall) – the opportunity to be part of College GameDay each week, giving them a chance to be part of the live background.
  • Starting next week, fans can register for an opportunity to be part of the ‘virtual pit,’ created in conjunction with Ross Production Services.
  • Fans will be chosen weekly and those who are selected will be notified in the days leading up to each week’s show.
  • Fans are encouraged to sport their team colors, cheer and make signs as if they were part of the in-person College GameDay experience, as they will be incorporated into the national ESPN telecasts.
  • Registration details will be available on College GameDay social handles.
  • As College GameDay embarks on its 34th season, it has traveled to 76 schools since it began hitting the road in 1993.
  • GameDay’s visit to Wake Forest leaves eight “Power Five” schools from which the show has not originated.

What they’re saying:

  • Drew Gallagher, ESPN coordinating producer: “College football fans have always been and will continue to be an integral part of the show and its success. We’re excited to bring that energy in a new way, and encourage fans from every conference, school and division to sign up, represent their favorite team and showcase that pride in front of a national television audience.”
 
 
