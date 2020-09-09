Video: “Muppets Now” Releases Hilarious Deleted Scenes Reel Via The Muppets’ Official Twitter Feed

The first season of the warmly received unscripted series Muppets Now may have concluded on Disney+, but that doesn’t mean the Muppet-y fun has to come to an end.

This afternoon the official Muppets Twitter feed shared a reel of deleted scenes from the highly improvised show, in which celebrity guests and Muppets alike make jokes that (while often hilarious) never quite made it to the final version of any episodes on the Disney-owned streaming service.

Watch

Just when @GoferScooter thought he was out (of office), Joe from Legal pulls him back in! Enjoy these exclusive deleted scenes from #MuppetsNow and stream all episodes now, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/y6PkKt1qTp — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 9, 2020

What’s happening:

The official Muppets Twitter account has posted a four-and-a-half-minute reel of deleted scenes and bloopers from the Disney+ unscripted series Muppets Now , which recently completed its first season.

, which recently completed its first season. The reel features appearances by Kermit the Frog, Scooter, Joe the Legal Weasel, RuPaul, La Cabra the Screaming Goat, Uncle Deadly, Walter, Miss Piggy, Aubrey Plaza, Beaker, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beak-R, Pepe the King Prawn, Taye Diggs, Fozzie Bear, Seth Rogen, the Babies, Beverly Plume, Chef Roy Choi, the Swedish Chef, Linda Cardellini, Big Mean Carl, Sam the Eagle, and more.

Muppets Now premiered on Disney+ at the end of July, and wrapped up its six-episode debut season this past Friday, September 4. The series stars Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, Julianne Buescher, and Matt Vogel, who recently took over the role of Kermit the Frog from departing troupe member Steve Whitmire. Regular celebrity guest stars include the above-mentioned Diggs and Cardellini, plus rotating chefs.

What they’re saying:

The Muppets official Twitter feed: “Just when Scooter thought he was out (of office), Joe from Legal pulls him back in! Enjoy these exclusive deleted scenes from Muppets Now and stream all episodes now, only on Disney+.”

The first season of Muppets Now is now streaming in its entirety exclusively on Disney+.