Disney’s Hotstar to get Indian Adaptation of BBC’s Hit Series “One of Us”

Disney’s Indian streaming platform Hotstar will be getting a BBC Studios India adaptation of the network’s hit series One of Us, according to Variety.

is a four-part BAFTA and Royal Television Society-nominated series written by Harry and Jack Williams. The series will be adapted in the Telugu language for Hotstar.

focuses on the mysterious murders of childhood sweethearts, who are found dead in their home soon after their honeymoon. The two families are then forced to contend with their grief, as they search for answers and unearth consequences that hang over all of them, bringing ideas of honesty, loyalty and family into question.

The series originally aired on BBC One in the U.K. and is now available internationally on Netflix.

