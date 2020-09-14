Disney’s Hotstar to get Indian Adaptation of BBC’s Hit Series “One of Us”

Disney’s Indian streaming platform Hotstar will be getting a BBC Studios India adaptation of the network’s hit series One of Us, according to Variety.
- One of Us is a four-part BAFTA and Royal Television Society-nominated series written by Harry and Jack Williams.
- The series will be adapted in the Telugu language for Hotstar.
- One of Us focuses on the mysterious murders of childhood sweethearts, who are found dead in their home soon after their honeymoon.
- The two families are then forced to contend with their grief, as they search for answers and unearth consequences that hang over all of them, bringing ideas of honesty, loyalty and family into question.
- The series originally aired on BBC One in the U.K. and is now available internationally on Netflix.
What they’re saying:
- Sameer Gogate, business head of production, India, BBC Studios: “Hotstar is known for its focus on premium dramas and we are delighted to work with them again to deliver another high-end thriller. The great thing about adaptations are their world-wide appeal that transverse everything from cultures, to boundaries, and languages – and yet stay true to the essence of the story. We are very proud to be able to present One of Us to the Telugu audience.”