Make Your Own “Jack-Jack’s Cookie Num-Nums” In New Cooking With Pixar Video

Pixar Fest is shining a spotlight on The Incredibles with today’s new Cooking with Pixar video teaching fans how to make Jack-Jack Cookie Num-Nums.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Cooking With Pixar video is here, showing fans how to make chocolate chip cookies just the way Jack-Jack likes them.
- Note: Disney Parks offers a deep-dish cookie called “Jack-Jack’s Cookie Num-Nums” and this is not the same recipe.
- In the video, a hand-drawn animated Jack-Jack interacts with the chef as they put the ingredients together to bake his favorite cookies.
- Ingredients for the recipe include:
- 1 cup butter (2 sticks)
- 1 ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 whole egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ¼ cup sugar
- 2 ¼ cup flour
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- Instructions:
- Brown butter in a skillet and let cool.
- Mix browned butter, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl until fluffy.
- Add in the eggs and vanilla extract and mix.
- Add all dry ingredients except for the chocolate chips and mix until dough forms.
- Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Scoop into generously sized dough balls.
- Refrigerate overnight.
- The video doesn’t include the appropriate temperature to bake them or a duration, but most cookie recipes recommend 350 degrees fahrenheit for between 8 and 12 minutes.
