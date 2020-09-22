SeaWorld Extends Weekend Craft Beer Festival Through November 1

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is extending its popular annual Craft Beer Festival

Guests can enjoy the weekend event taking place on Fridays from 3 pm-park close, and all-day Saturdays and Sundays.

The Craft Beer Festival gives guests access to more than 100 crafts brews and other great cocktail and wine offerings!

The 2020 event has been modified to allow guests to safely visit the park with limited capacity. During their visit, guests can roam SeaWorld’s 200 acres of park property, sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local Florida favorites, and savor more than 20 food items expertly paired to preferred brews.

In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for a visit that maintains social distancing.

Good to Know:

All guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity.

Reservations can be made at Seaworld.com

More Fall Fun at SeaWorld Orlando:

Gather the whole family and enjoy the Park’s annual Halloween celebration, SeaWorld Spooktacular.

Available with regular theme park admission, the event includes all of the staples of the holiday, including trick-or-treating in the park.

Spooktacular

Best Way to Play:

The best way to enjoy the Craft Beer Festival and future events, like SeaWorld’s award winning Christmas Celebration is with a Fun Card or an Annual Pass.

For a limited time, buy a 2021 Fun Card upgrade to an Annual Pass

Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits, now with the best benefits ever such as: Free parking Up to 6 free guest tickets Pass Member VIP Ride Nights Up to 50% savings on merchandise Photo prints Quick Queue And more!

The Fun Card gives park-goers unlimited access to the park to visit again and again for the remainder of 2020 calendar year and all of 2021¹ for one low price, but does not include the additional pass benefits.

*Some restrictions apply. ¹ Black-out dates apply