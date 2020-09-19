A Look at SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular Halloween Event 2020

SeaWorld Orlando kicked off their annual Halloween celebration today with SeaWorld Spooktacular, available with regular theme park admission. The event includes all of the staples of a Halloween celebration, including trick-or-treating in the park. With the safety of employees and guests in mind, things look a little different this year.

The Trick or Treat Trail at @SeaWorld I think came up with the best way possible to deliver candy! #SeaWorldoando pic.twitter.com/YVSSmaj1h8 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 19, 2020

Guests approach the Trick-or-Treat booths on a trail, with reminders to stay 6-feet apart on the ground leading to each one. Signage also lets visitors know which candy is being given out at each location. Open your bag and hold it out under the pipe and the SeaWorld team member inside the booth will drop candy down the chute. It’s a creative solution to keeping everyone safe while still offering a sweet surprise for trick-or-treaters.

1 of 8

Guests can also get into the spookily nautical theme with treat bags for sale themed to the park, with sea animals in Halloween costumes and even Sesame Street characters from their themed section of SeaWorld Orlando. Each bag is just $2.49.

1 of 4

SeaWorld Orlando is well decorated with fix pumpkins Spooktacular-themed park maps.

1 of 3

Another fun outdoor activity exclusive to the season is Spookie & Kookie’s Pumpkin Patch Maze.

1 of 2

At times, it feels like you’re walking through a seaside masquerade ball with costumes characters dressed as sea witches, pirates, and more.

1 of 5

There are also seasonal food and beverage items that you can only find during SeaWorld Spooktacular.

Prizes at the pay-to-play games have also been swapped out with pumpkins and Frankenstein monsters for the event

Visitors can also add on a special Sesame Street breakfast to their visit with Count Von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast by making a reservation online at seaworld.com/orlando.

Sesame Street Land is also full of fun themed souvenirs including a Franken-Elmo plush and special edition pins.

1 of 9

And SeaWorld offers other ways to extend the Spooktacular fun beyond your visit with a collection of adorable shirts.

1 of 5

If you’re traveling to Central Florida this fall and are looking for some Halloween fun for the whole family, you’ll find it at SeaWorld Spooktacular!