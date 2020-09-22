Treehouse of Horror Simpsons Pin Set Available for Pre-Order from Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth just debuted an exclusive The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror pin set from Monogram International, available for pre-order.
What’s Happening:
- The Simpsons fans can bring home a few of their favorite moments from classic “Treehouse of Horror” episodes in pin form.
- This Entertainment Earth exclusive pin set by Monogram International contains five pins for $24.99.
- Characters included in this release are:
- Kang – "Treehouse of Horror – Hungry Are the Damned"
- Kodos – "Treehouse of Horror – Hungry Are the Damned"
- Gremlin – "Treehouse of Horror IV – Terror at 5 1/2 Feet"
- Vampire Burns – "Treehouse of Horror IV – Bart Simpson's Dracula"
- Raven Bart – "Treehouse of Horror – The Raven"
- Pre-order here to receive your pin set this October.
- Most of the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes of The Simpsons are currently streaming on Disney+.