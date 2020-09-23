FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” to be Featured in HAUNTOWEEN LA Halloween Experience

by | Sep 23, 2020 12:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Trick-or-treating may be discouraged in L.A. this year, but the first-ever HAUNTOWEEN LA is here to safely save the day!  The Halloween experience will feature a blacklight tunnel powered by FX’s hit series What We Do in the Shadows.

  • Offering an un-boo-lievably fun, child-friendly, immersive, interactive, and safe drive-thru experience, HAUNTOWEEN LA will be open daily, October 9 – 31, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM PT at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA.
  • HAUNTOWEEN LA is a spooky, fun Halloween experience that keeps all the treasured traditions and excitement alive in a safe format.
  • Guests will drive through a variety of installations, like:
    • A Jack-O'-Lantern tunnel with over 1,000 brightly lit pumpkins
    • A (newly announced!) blacklight tunnel powered by FX's Emmy-nominated series What We Do in the Shadows 
    • An array of Halloween environments and mini-maze routes featuring giant pumpkins and countless themed overlays,
    • An interactive pumpkin patch with a pumpkin of your choice to take home.
  • Costumed and safely masked actors will provide in-vehicle "door to door" trick-or-treating on a two-street, built-out neighborhood, with plenty of wrapped candy and decorations for the kids.

  • To top it all off, guests can enjoy live musical performances by The BeatBuds at select, surprise times.
  • Throughout the experience, socially distanced photo and multi-cam video ops will encourage social sharing in a safe, contactless environment.
  • National retailer and one-stop-shop Halloween destination, Party City will join the celebration.
  • Inspiring installations curated with Party City products will be found along HAUNTOWEEN LA's own Party City Lane.
  • Amping up your Hauntoween experience will be easy with DIY car decoration kits available for purchase online during ticket booking.
  • This one-of-a-kind event comes to families from Experiential Supply, an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for such big budget movies as IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and more!
  • Tickets for HAUNTOWEEN LA are $70 per vehicle and are available on the experience’s official website

What they’re saying:

  • Party City Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Julie Roehm: "We are so thrilled to support the inaugural HAUNTOWEEN LA as Party City shares the same mission to help families continue to safely celebrate Halloween. Despite an already scary year, there are still reasons to celebrate and plenty of new ways to make the season spook-tacular."
  • Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith: "We can't wait to show off our creation with all of Los Angeles. The excitement and support have been overwhelming. There are also a few surprises we haven't announced yet!"
 
 
