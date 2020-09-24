Disney Channel has announced the lead voice cast for their newly titled animated series, The Ghost and Molly McGee.
What’s Happening:
- Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet) and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) lead the cast of Disney Channel’s upcoming buddy comedy The Ghost and Molly McGee.
- Disney Channel announced the pick up of the series in July of 2019, which at that time was titled The Curse of Molly McGee.
- Produced by Disney Television Animation, The Ghost and Molly McGee is slated to premiere in 2021 on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.
The Ghost and Molly McGee at NYCC:
- Additionally, fans can enjoy a sneak peek at the upcoming series during a virtual panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 9 (1:50 pm EDT/ 10:50 am PDT).
- Burch and Snyder will join series creators and executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures) and executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible) for the virtual discussion which is set to include an exclusive first-look at the series.
Synopsis:
- The animated series follows tween optimist Molly (Burch), who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch (Snyder), whose job is to spread misery. When one of Scratch’s curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly.