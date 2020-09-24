Disney Channel Announces Cast, New York Comic Con Panel for Upcoming Animated Series “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

Disney Channel has announced the lead voice cast for their newly titled animated series, The Ghost and Molly McGee.

What’s Happening:

Ashly Burch ( Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet ) and Dana Snyder ( Aqua Teen Hunger Force ) lead the cast of Disney Channel’s upcoming buddy comedy The Ghost and Molly McGee.

) and Dana Snyder ( ) lead the cast of Disney Channel’s upcoming buddy comedy Disney Channel announced the pick up of the series in July of 2019, which at that time was titled The Curse of Molly McGee .

Produced by Disney Television Animation, The Ghost and Molly McGee is slated to premiere in 2021 on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW

The Ghost and Molly McGee at NYCC:

Additionally, fans can enjoy a sneak peek at the upcoming series during a virtual panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 9 (1:50 pm EDT/ 10:50 am PDT).

Burch and Snyder will join series creators and executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars : The Freemaker Adventures) and executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible) for the virtual discussion which is set to include an exclusive first-look at the series.

Synopsis: