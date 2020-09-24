Disney Planning to Begin Phased Reopen of Aulani Resort on November 1

Disney fans planning to visit Hawaii may soon be able to stay at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Disney has announced they are working towards reopening on the Resort on November 1, 2020.

What’s Happening:

After several months of closure

Because the state of Hawaii has announced a pre-arrival testing program for those traveling from out-of-state, Disney is now working toward a phased reopening of the tropical resort beginning on Sunday, November 1.

As with all of the other Disney destinations that have re-opened, the health and safety of guests, Cast Members and the community remains a top priority.

Reopening will take place in phases and will follow the guidance of local and national government and health authorities, including: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) U.S. Travel Association Disney’s team of health and safety experts

Disney plans to follow this phased approach at reopening and will evaluate and adjust along the way, as circumstances and the recommendations of health authorities evolve.

Upon reopening, rooms, experiences, restaurants, amenities and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure. Offerings are not guaranteed.