Disney Planning to Begin Phased Reopen of Aulani Resort on November 1

Disney fans planning to visit Hawaii may soon be able to stay at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Disney has announced they are working towards reopening on the Resort on November 1, 2020.
What’s Happening:
- After several months of closure, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is preparing to reopen to guests later this fall.
- Because the state of Hawaii has announced a pre-arrival testing program for those traveling from out-of-state, Disney is now working toward a phased reopening of the tropical resort beginning on Sunday, November 1.
- As with all of the other Disney destinations that have re-opened, the health and safety of guests, Cast Members and the community remains a top priority.
- Reopening will take place in phases and will follow the guidance of local and national government and health authorities, including:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- U.S. Travel Association
- Disney’s team of health and safety experts
- Disney plans to follow this phased approach at reopening and will evaluate and adjust along the way, as circumstances and the recommendations of health authorities evolve.
- Upon reopening, rooms, experiences, restaurants, amenities and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure. Offerings are not guaranteed.