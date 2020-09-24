Five Loot Crate Wearable Lines Celebrate Pixar With “Onward,” and “Coco,” Exclusives

This fall Loot Crate is celebrating Pixar across five of their Loot Wear lines with new exclusives featuring favorite films like Onward, Coco, and Monsters University.
- Loot Crate’s Loot Wear is turning to animation for their October line of attire and accessories.Suit up for the next big adventure in pop culture apparel celebrating Pixar Animation Studios!
- The theme for the coming month is family and features exclusive apparel from:
- Onward
- Coco
- Monsters University
- The Incredibles
- Loot Crate’s individual Loot Wear subscriptions each feature fun and imaginative Pixar gear for this month:
Loot Wearable – exclusive Onward Short Sleeve Hoodie
Loot For Her – exclusive Coco Infinity Scarf & Pin
Loot Tees – exclusive Coco T-shirt
Loot Socks – exclusive Monsters University and The Incredibles
Loot Undies – exclusive pair of Onward Undies
- The Family themed line of Loot Wear starts at $9.99 plus shipping and handling.
- Pick and choose your favorite Pixar clothing items or order one of each for a cool Pixar-themed outfit!
- Supplies are limited, so order by October 19 at 9:00pm PST.