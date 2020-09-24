Five Loot Crate Wearable Lines Celebrate Pixar With “Onward,” and “Coco,” Exclusives

This fall Loot Crate is celebrating Pixar across five of their Loot Wear lines with new exclusives featuring favorite films like Onward, Coco, and Monsters University.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loot Crate’s Loot Wear is turning to animation for their October line of attire and accessories.Suit up for the next big adventure in pop culture apparel celebrating Pixar Animation Studios!

The theme for the coming month is family and features exclusive apparel from: Onward Coco Monsters University The Incredibles

Loot Crate’s individual Loot Wear subscriptions each feature fun and imaginative Pixar gear for this month:

Loot Wearable – exclusive Onward Short Sleeve Hoodie

Loot For Her – exclusive Coco Infinity Scarf & Pin

Loot Tees – exclusive Coco T-shirt

Loot Socks – exclusive Monsters University and The Incredibles

Loot Undies – exclusive pair of Onward Undies