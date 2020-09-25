Kennedy Space Center Hosting Launch and Movie Event on September 29

Central Florida residents and visitors can take in a drive-in movie and a rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. This coming Tuesday, the visitor center is inviting guests to join them for a unique movie experience followed by a SpaceX launch.

What’s Happening:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering guests another opportunity to catch a drive-in movie with an out-of-this-world launch viewing experience.

During Launch and a Movie, guests will view the launch of SpaceX’s GPS III SV04 after a dazzling showing of the short film Journey To Space, all under the stars and from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle.

Launch and a Movie will take place Tuesday, September 29, 6:45 pm.

Following the short film, NASA TV will play until the live launch webcast starts prior to the targeted liftoff time of 9:55 pm

Guests may pre-purchase a meal deal that includes a personal-size cheese pizza, candy and a non-alcoholic beverage for $10.

Prepackaged snacks and souvenirs will also be available for purchase.

Tickets:

Launch and a Movie entry is $50 per vehicle, (RVs are welcome) and can be booked via the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website

Good to Know: