Oregon Firefighters Take Baby Yoda With Them Thanks To Generous 5-Year-Old

Baby Yoda is responding to some fire calls in Oregon thanks to a 5-year-old boy who sent him to help during a donation drive.
What’s Happening:
- CNN is reporting that a 5-year-old named Carver picked out a force sensitive child on a shopping trip with his grandma to send donations to Oregon firefighters.
- Carver sent a note along with The Mandalorian plush that said “Thank you, firefighters. Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely. Love, Carter.”
- Carver’s grandmother Sasha received a response back from Tyler Eubanks, who runs the donation drive, thanking them for the gift and directing them to their facebook page where the firefighters post pictures of Baby Yoda on the job with them.
- Click here to see more of Baby Yoda’s firefighting adventures in Oregon.
- The Child will return in season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ starting October 30th.
- You can bring home your own Baby Yoda plush just like this one here.