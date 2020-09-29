Oregon Firefighters Take Baby Yoda With Them Thanks To Generous 5-Year-Old

Baby Yoda is responding to some fire calls in Oregon thanks to a 5-year-old boy who sent him to help during a donation drive.

What’s Happening:

CNN

Carver sent a note along with The Mandalorian plush that said “Thank you, firefighters. Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely. Love, Carter.”

plush that said “Thank you, firefighters. Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely. Love, Carter.” Carver’s grandmother Sasha received a response back from Tyler Eubanks, who runs the donation drive, thanking them for the gift and directing them to their facebook page

Click here

The Child will return in season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ starting October 30th.

on Disney+ starting October 30th. You can bring home your own Baby Yoda plush just like this one here