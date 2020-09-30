ABC Releases Trailer for “Big Sky” From Creator of “Big Little Lies”

ABC has released a full trailer for their upcoming drama series Big Sky, premiering November 17th.
What’s Happening:
- ABC just released a full trailer for their new drama series Big Sky.
- The thriller is based on the series of books by C.J. Box and hails from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies).
- David E. Kelley will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season.
- Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television.
- Big Sky will premiere on Tuesday, November 17th, at 10/9c on ABC.
About the series:
“Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”
Cast:
- Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt
- Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell
- Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman
- Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane
- Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan
- Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie
- John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski
- Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt