SeaWorld San Diego Offering Free Admission to Active Duty Military and Veterans

This fall, active military, veterans and their families can enjoy complimentary admission to SeaWorld San Diego through the park’s Waves of Honor program.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego is honoring active duty military and veterans and their families by offering free admission to the park

As part of the Waves of Honor program, military personnel and up to three direct dependents may enjoy one complimentary admission to SeaWorld San Diego.

Ticket(s) can be reserved online and offers will be available through the following dates: Veterans can reserve date specific SeaWorld San Diego ticket(s) online thru November 15, 2020. Active duty military personnel can reserve tickets online for visitation thru December 31, 2020.

SeaWorld San Diego says they “hold the men and women that have served in our armed forces in the highest regard, and are honored to host them at our parks as our guests.”

Good to Know:

Active Duty:

This offer extends to any U.S. active duty military member, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman.

Service members and their direct dependents will need to present a valid active military ID to participate.

Veterans: