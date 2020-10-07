Disneyland Layoffs Include More Than 1,800 Security Guards, Attraction Operators and Other Cast Members

The recent round of layoffs that hit Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division will affect more than 1,800 Cast Members at Disneyland Resort, including security guards, attraction operators and characters, according to the Orange County Register.
- This number represents the estimated amount of Cast Members working in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
- The exact number of layoffs affecting Cast Members of Disneyland Resort as a whole is not yet available, but an early estimate puts the number around 8,400 with expectations of that number rising.
- After seven months of working to avoid such an outcome, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products recently announced the round of layoffs in question.
- The news came from a letter Josh D’Amaro shared with Cast Members explaining the difficulty of the decision and that they have no other choice at this point.
- According to the letter, the decision will affect executive, salaried, and hourly roles.
- Around 28,000 people are expected to lose their jobs across Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products, with 67% of them being part time.
- The letter addresses some of the steps Disney has taken to try and avoid this, including suspending projects, modifying operations, and keeping some Cast Members on furlough while still providing benefits.
- Disneyland Resort remains closed while the parks at Walt Disney World are running at reduced capacity.