“End of Run” Notices Sent to Performers of Disneyland’s “Mickey and the Magical Map” and “Frozen: Live at the Hyperion”

by | Oct 12, 2020 3:34 PM Pacific Time

After numerous posts that made the social media rounds over the weekend, the American Guild of Variety Artists confirmed “End of Run” notices were sent to actors in Disneyland Resort’s Mickey And The Magical Map, and Frozen: Live at the Hyperion live shows, according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

  • More than 200 performers from two live shows at the Disneyland Resort have received “End of Run” notices.
  • The performers come from both Mickey and the Magical Map, which ran at the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland Park since 2103, and Frozen: Live at the Hyperion which played to audiences in the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure since 2016.
  • According to Disney officials, The two shows have ended their runs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued uncertainty while the parks await reopening guidelines from the state.
  • The End of Run notices were sent out shortly after Disney announced that over 28,000 Cast Members from both Disneyland and Walt Disney World would be laid off.
  • The American Guild of Variety Artists (AVGA)is still in bargaining talks and no members like those in the two shows have received any layoff notices.
  • Live theater shows are easy targets for cost-cutting because of the operational costs and typically large staffs of cast and crew, and an “End of Run” notice from closing a show permanently allows for the cast to be dismissed without negotiation.
  • Disneyland and Disney California Adventure still remain closed to the public at this time while they wait for the state to issue reopening guidelines, but live shows as well as parades and nighttime spectaculars are not expected to be immediately available when the parks open their gates once again.
  • Fans of either show might have a glimmer of hope however, as while technically the End of Run notice means the show is permanently closed, in the past Disney has issued them but then later turned around and reopened the show.

What They’re Saying:

  • AVGA Disneyland Representative Steve Rosen: “We have been told that Disney will be laying off 214 of our members which represents approximately 70% of our members currently employed at the Disneyland resort. At this time, no AGVA members have received layoff notices. Disney has sent end of run notices in the past and then subsequently reopened the show.”

 
 
