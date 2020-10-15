ABC’s “20/20” Kicks Off 43rd Season with Two-Hour Special “John Lennon: His Life, Legacy, Last Days”

ABC’s 20/20 will kick off its 43rd season by taking a look at the legacy of John Lennon. In a two-hour season premiere, the network will air John Lennon: His Life, Legacy, Last Days on Friday, October 16th.

On December 8, 1980 the world stood still as it learned about the death of John Lennon, a music icon and former member of The Beatles.

Now, nearly 40 years after that infamous day and days after what would have been his 80th birthday, the season premiere of 20/20 tells the story of Lennon’s life, final days, and lasting legacy through the eyes of close friends and colleagues and rarely seen footage from the ABC News archives.

The program includes new interviews with: Bob Gruen, legendary rock and roll photographer who took the iconic photo of Lennon in his New York City t-shirt Jack Douglas, producer of Lennon and Yoko Ono's Double Fantasy album Elliot Mintz, close friend and Hollywood publicist

The two-hour program also includes the last interview Lennon did the day he died and interviews with the radio reporters who conducted it.

Season 43 of 20/20 premieres on Friday, October 16 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.

20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.

