ABC’s “20/20” Kicks Off 43rd Season with Two-Hour Special “John Lennon: His Life, Legacy, Last Days”

ABC’s 20/20 will kick off its 43rd season by taking a look at the legacy of John Lennon. In a two-hour season premiere, the network will air John Lennon: His Life, Legacy, Last Days on Friday, October 16th.
What’s Happening:
- On December 8, 1980 the world stood still as it learned about the death of John Lennon, a music icon and former member of The Beatles.
- Now, nearly 40 years after that infamous day and days after what would have been his 80th birthday, the season premiere of 20/20 tells the story of Lennon’s life, final days, and lasting legacy through the eyes of close friends and colleagues and rarely seen footage from the ABC News archives.
- The program includes new interviews with:
- Bob Gruen, legendary rock and roll photographer who took the iconic photo of Lennon in his New York City t-shirt
- Jack Douglas, producer of Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Double Fantasy album
- Elliot Mintz, close friend and Hollywood publicist
- The two-hour program also includes the last interview Lennon did the day he died and interviews with the radio reporters who conducted it.
- Season 43 of 20/20 premieres on Friday, October 16 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.
- 20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.
Creative Team:
- David Sloan is senior executive producer.
- Janice Johnston is senior producer.
- Alison Lynn, Betsy Hill, Jennifer Pirone, and Tami Sheheri are producers of this episode.