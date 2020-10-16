George Takei To Guest Star on Halloween Episode of “Amphibia”

It’s Halloween on Disney Channel’s Amphibia, and ComicBook.com has presented an exclusive clip featuring guest star, George Takei.

In a special Halloween-themed episode of the series, Amphibia , titled “The Shut-In,” famed Star Trek actor George Takei is set to guest star.

Takei will perform the role of the mysterious Mr. Littlepot, a businessman who hired Hop Pop (Bill Farmer) to drive him to visit the houses of various frogs in town.

In this special extended episode, Anne and the Plantars protect themselves from the dangers of the annual Blue Moon by locking themselves in the house and entertaining each other with the scariest stories they can think of.

Amphibia is an animated comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life.

While Takei makes a guest appearance in this special Halloween episode, the vocal cast usually consists of: Brenda Song Justin Felbinger Bill Farmer Amanda Leighton

The new episode, “The Shut-In” debuts on October 17th.

