Universal Beijing Resort Shares New Details on Themed Lands, Hotels, Attractions and More

Universal Beijing Resort today unveiled jaw-dropping details of the multiple entertainment experiences available for guests at its expansive destination resort. The resort features the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Universal CityWalk Beijing and two extraordinary hotels, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and the NUO Resort Hotel. The widely anticipated resort has now revealed even more exciting details for guests.

The Universal Beijing Resort experience is unique to China – representing a collection of Universal’s most popular attractions from around the world as well as specially themed experiences reflecting China’s rich cultural heritage.

An enchanting waterway connects all key locations.

Guests enter the dazzling CityWalk entertainment complex and approach the magnificent Universal Grand Hotel, which serves as gateway to the entire park.

Once inside, seven immersive and expansive, themed lands unfold around a central lagoon.

The seven spectacular themed lands include: Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness Transformers Metrobase Minion Land The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Jurassic World Isla Nublar Hollywood Waterworld

These magnificent lands are at the heart of the guest experience, bringing some of popular films' and pop culture’s most compelling stories and character to life.

Each land is a collection of immersive experiences, including themed rides and attractions, shows, entertainment, shops and restaurants with incredible food and beverages.

Walking into the themed lands, guests will find themselves in unforgettable movie scenes, experience replicas of the movie world, enjoy wonderful adventures with customized storylines, and completely immerse themselves in multi-sensory stimulation and story-driven experiences.

Universal shared some details on some of the products being developed, including a few iconic landmarks and the most anticipated rides in these theme lands of Universal Studios Beijing, through inspiring conceptual images and videos.

Some highlights are: In Transformers Metrobase , the first entire Transformers land in the world exclusively built in Universal Beijing Resort, guests can choose to become “guest agents” and fight together with Autobots on thrilling rides like the Decepticoaster, the biggest and most exciting roller coaster in the Resort or the Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark, one of the most popular rides in the land or visit the Energon Power Station to "replenish energy" like a bot. Guests can explore The Valley of Peace of Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness , inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved film franchise. Set in “Legendary China”, this is Universal’s first Kung Fu Panda-themed land. The Valley of Peace is the small town where Po, the panda hero of this story, lives. Guests can go on a Kung Fu adventure with Po, fighting against Tian Sha on a unique flume ride, Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior. Inspired by Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise, Minion Land elates and captivates guests, welcoming them into a spectacular, one-of-a-kind immersive experience that invites them to explore iconic locations from the blockbuster films like never before. Throughout the land, guests can interact with the mischievous Minions themselves and, in the land’s signature attraction, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, guests join Gru, his daughters and the Minions for an unpredictable and utterly electrifying ride. Guests are transformed into Minions and are launched into an unforgettable trip through Gru’s Super Villain laboratory. Walking into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter , Hogwarts castle perfectly embodies this incredible world full of infinite possibilities. Discover Dumbledore's Office, Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom, Gryffindor Common Room, and the Room of Requirement. The beloved Butterbeer is also available for guests to enjoy. In addition, guests may experience an adventure like no other with Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. This can-not-miss ride will refresh guests' understanding of immersive entertainment and allow guests fly with Harry on a journey though familiar scenes in the movie and experience a completely immersive journey into the wizarding world. Welcome to Jurassic World Isla Nublar , inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s legendary blockbuster franchise. Guests will explore this island of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Inside guests will find an authentic and magnificent world has been expertly brought to life in jaw-dropping detail. Guests can explore this hidden world with four unique zones filled with interactive adventures. With "Jurassic World Adventure", the main ride of this area, guests will take the All-Terrain Luxury Automatic System (ATLAS) into the wilderness of Nublar Island and embark on an adventure in the turbulent world of dinosaurs, encountering Tyrannosaurus rex, Indominus rex and Velociraptor.



With 24 shows and entertainment experiences, Universal Beijing Resort blurs the lines between stage and cinema in first-ever entertainment experiences utilizing live performers, interactive props and unique sets.

Universal Beijing Resort unveiled two unique shows today: Lights, Camera, Action! featured in Hollywood Boulevard Waterworld Stunt Show

Featuring world-renowned directors, Zhang Yimou and Steven Spielberg, Lights, Camera, Action! merges both Western and Eastern popular culture, leading guests into the behind-the-scenes glitz and glamour of film special effects.

In addition, Universal Studios Beijing will offer Waterworld Stunt Show in the first land dedicated to Waterworld .

. Guests will join in an immersive adventure and experience a thrilling water battle that gives them an up-close look at the stunt show of water motorboats, high-dives, gunfire, explosions, as well as a plane crash with great sensory stimulation.

Behind the blockbuster-sized entertainment of Universal Beijing Resort is the dedicated craftmanship of more than 500 artists from China and the world.

Artists have worked to create and perfect every single detail of the guest experience.

They have carefully combined Western and Eastern culture inspirations to create a world full of surprise and amazement.

For example, just for one attraction, Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom, located in the center of Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, changes seasons continually through winter, spring, summer and fall.

To achieve this, artists created 58,000 hand-made blossoms which were then paired with 360-degree projection and other artistic technologies to achieve the magical transformation effect.

Another example is from Transformer Metrobase, which features an expanded and completely fictional story with China as the background.

In the creation of the storyline and the experience, international designers carefully studied Chinese culture, such as Flying Fairy, Armillary Sphere and water ink painting, skillfully integrating the inspiration and working closely together with their local counterparts during the design process.

What they’re saying: