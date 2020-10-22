“Hannah Montana” Star Jason Earles to Guest Star on Parody Episode of “Just Roll With It”

Jason Earles of Hannah Montana fame will guest star on the next episode of Just Roll With It on Disney Channel airing Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:26 p.m. ET.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel alumni Jason Earles returns to the network as a guest star on an upcoming episode of Just Roll With It, airing October 23rd.
- ET shared an exclusive first look at the episode, which promises to pay homage to Earls’ Hannah Montana past.
- The episode is called "Shayna Pennsylvania" and Earles plays a music manager named Skeeter Swindell.
- The titular “Shayna Pennsylvania” is a secret identity of Blair (Kaylin Hayman) in the episode, a parody of Hannah Montana.
- After 100 episodes of Hannah Montana Jason Earles moved to Disney XD with the series Kickin’ It, which ran for 84 episodes.
What They’re Saying:
- Jason Earles: "I loved it! It was fun to play a character who is nothing like Jackson, yet still has this very funny Hannah reference that totally works. The audience at the live taping went crazy at the Hannah jokes. It was touching to see how much love there still is for Hannah Montana."