ESPN, ABC to Air “Fire on the Mountain” With Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Fire On The Mountain by Chris Benchetler, with the addition of rare behind-the-scenes footage, on Wednesday, October 28 at 8 p.m. ET and on ABC on November 22 at 4 p.m. ET.

is narrated by Hall of Fame basketball player and ESPN sportscaster Bill Walton, with music supervision by David Lemieux, audiovisual archivist and legacy manager for the Grateful Dead. The short film features some of action sports’ most legendary athletes, including: Snowboarding’s Jeremy Jones, Danny Davis, Kimmy Fasani Surfing icon Rob Machado Skiers Michelle Parker and Chris Benchetler.

The short film was captured over the course of the winter by cinematographer Tyler Hamlet of Flagship Independent.

Produced and Directed by Benchetler and Hamlet, this visual journey features never before seen footage within nature, orchestrated by music of the Grateful Dead.

The film also features original artwork by Benchetler and Skye Walker.

The film’s title is taken from the Grateful Dead song “Fire On The Mountain,” off the band’s album “Shakedown Street,” released in November 1978.

Mickey Hart and Robert Hunter collaborated to create the song, which was first performed live at Winterland on March 18, 1977.

The film also opens with a new original composition by the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart and Zakir Hussain called, “In The Beginning There Was Fire”.

