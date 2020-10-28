Munchkin: Disney Card Game Now Available

Munchkin: Disney is now available, adding Disney magic to the beloved card game from The OP!
What’s Happening:
- Steve Jackson Games’ classic role-playing card game Munchkin just got a Disney twist from The OP with Munchkin: Disney, now available.
- Disney characters from movies new and old, including Mickey and his friends, decorate this 168-card collection.
- Players get to choose between six archetypes, perfect for fans of all ages: Heroine, Villain, Sidekick, Adventurer, Dreamer, and Animal Friend.
- Using character cards, players track their Level in the game to determine their special abilities.
- Players can pick up classic items from Disney stories and invite allies to help them on their quest.
- Iconic villains are featured in the game as monsters players must defeat.
- Players can work together or against each other and Disney Magic cards add even more fun, sometimes requiring players to break into song!
- Munchkin: Disney is for ages 10 and up and can be played by 3-6 players.
- Fans can order their game directly from The OP for $24.99 along with other licensed editions like Munchkin: Marvel Edition and Munchkin: Disney Ducktales.