Portofino Bay Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites to Open in December

Two Universal Orlando Resort hotels will be opening in December. Loews Portofino Bay Hotel is set to reopen next month, while Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will officially open for the first time.

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites was scheduled to open back in March but was unable to do so due to the closure of the resort.

The new resort will finally open to the public on December 15.

More on Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites:

Dockside Inn and Suites is the second hotel in Universal Orlando’s Value category and will add 2,050 guest rooms to the destination by the end of 2020, featuring both standard rooms and spacious 2-Bedroom Suites that sleep up to six.

With rates starting as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay during value season, Dockside Inn and Suites combines the quality guests have come to expect from a Universal Orlando hotel with an extra-affordable price point – creating an experience that is unmatched in the Orlando area.

Plus, hotel guests receive exclusive theme park benefits, including Early Park Admission, complimentary and convenient transportation to and from the theme parks, and more, creating a complete and seamless vacation experience.

Dockside Inn and Suites will become the eighth hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co.

With the addition of Dockside Inn and Suites and the 750-room Surfside Inn and Suites, the two Universal’s Endless Summer Resort hotels will add 2,800 rooms to the destination – bringing the total room count at Universal Orlando Resort to 9,000 rooms by the end of 2020.