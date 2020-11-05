“Live” Celebrates Kelly Ripa’s 30th Anniversary at Disney with Cake, Champagne and Cast Reunions

Kelly Ripa has reached a big career milestone working for Disney/ABC for 30 years. To honor her television contributions and legacy, the network focused today’s episode of Live to celebrating the iconic host and actress.
- Longtime viewers of ABC have known Kelly Ripa as a friendly face on various shows. The host and actress has been entertaining audiences for years, 30 years to be exact.
- On this morning’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the network celebrated Ripa’s 30th anniversary with ABC by hosting two mini cast reunions with her co-stars from All My Children, and Hope and Faith.
- The legendary Susan Lucci joined the hosts in studio for the reunion, while other special guests made a virtual appearance:
- Eva LaRue
- Finola Hughes
- Cameron Mathison
- Walt Willey
- Dondre Whitfield
- Faith Ford
- Ted McGinley
- Of course Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos was also part of the celebration. The two met on the set of All My Children and were even a couple on the show. Naturally, the cast and couple discussed working together, first kisses, and more:
- But the fun didn’t stop there! Co-host Ryan Seacrest stepped out of the studio and headed to Central Park where Disney/ABC had dedicated a bench to Ripa to commemorate her long career with the network.
- Then to end the day’s festivities, producers wheeled out champagne and a giant Mickey Mouse cake shaped like a Mickey Ear Hat!
Congratulations on 30 wonderful years with Disney, Kelly!