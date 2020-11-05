“Live” Celebrates Kelly Ripa’s 30th Anniversary at Disney with Cake, Champagne and Cast Reunions

Kelly Ripa has reached a big career milestone working for Disney/ABC for 30 years. To honor her television contributions and legacy, the network focused today’s episode of Live to celebrating the iconic host and actress.

Longtime viewers of ABC have known Kelly Ripa as a friendly face on various shows. The host and actress has been entertaining audiences for years, 30 years to be exact.

On this morning’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan , the network celebrated Ripa’s 30th anniversary with ABC by hosting two mini cast reunions with her co-stars from All My Children, and Hope and Faith.

The legendary Susan Lucci joined the hosts in studio for the reunion, while other special guests made a virtual appearance: Eva LaRue Finola Hughes Cameron Mathison Walt Willey Dondre Whitfield Faith Ford Ted McGinley



Of course Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos was also part of the celebration. The two met on the set of All My Children and were even a couple on the show. Naturally, the cast and couple discussed working together, first kisses, and more:

But the fun didn’t stop there! Co-host Ryan Seacrest stepped out of the studio and headed to Central Park where Disney/ABC had dedicated a bench to Ripa to commemorate her long career with the network.

Then to end the day’s festivities, producers wheeled out champagne and a giant Mickey Mouse cake shaped like a Mickey Ear Hat!

Congratulations on 30 wonderful years with Disney, Kelly!