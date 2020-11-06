ESPN to Present “Relentless: Terence Crawford” on November 8

by | Nov 6, 2020 11:16 AM Pacific Time

Ahead of the upcoming boxing match between Terence Crawford and Kell Brook, ESPN will present Relentless: Terence Crawford on November 8th at 9pm ET. Crawford speaks candidly with ESPN boxing analyst Andre Ward about his return to the ring. 

What’s Happening:

  • In anticipation of the November 14th showdown between WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and former welterweight world champion Kell Brook, ESPN will debut Relentless: Terence Crawford, an in-depth interview with Crawford leading up to his return to the ring.  
  • Conducted by Andre Ward, ESPN boxing analyst, former two-division world champion and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, the special airs Sunday, November 8th at 9 pm ET on ESPN.
  • During the interview, Crawford discusses his desire to fight the other welterweight world champions, his win-at-all-costs mentality, and his legacy as a three-weight world champion and the fighter many experts regard as the pound-for-pound king.
  • Relentless: Terence Crawford will be preceded by ESPN, Updating the Welterweight Division, an in-depth look at one of boxing’s most talent-rich divisions, airing at 8:30 pm ET on ESPN.
  • Crawford-Brook headlines a packed card that will feature the WBA super flyweight world title rematch between champion Joshua Franco and the man he defeated to win the title, Andrew Moloney.
  • Crawford-Brook and Franco-Moloney 2 and the return of junior welterweight knockout sensation Elvis Rodriguez will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10 pm ET/7 pm ET, with undercard action to stream live on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

What They’re Saying:

  • Terence Crawford: “I always ask people, ‘What’s your why? Why do you do the things you do?’ Because I know mine. I’ve gotta feed my family. You’re not gonna take food off my family’s table. That’s my why. It’s my family. There’s nothing in this world that I can do or participate in that I don’t want to win in. If I’m gonna do it, I want to do it to win. People doubting you, everybody looking at you like you’re gonna be another nothing, so it just made me hungry.”
