ESPN and Southern Conference Reach Six-Year Agreement Bringing More Events to ESPN Networks and Digital Platforms

A new six-year agreement between ESPN and the Southern Conference will allow for more events on ESPN Networks and over 4,000 events on ESPN digital platforms 2025-26.

As part of the new pact, there is an increase in SoCon men’s basketball regular-season home telecasts that will air on an ESPN network each year, as well as an expanded men’s basketball tournament broadcast schedule that will include both the semifinals and championship game over the six years.

All other live digital events produced by the SoCon – including football and men’s basketball – will stream on either ESPN+ or ESPN3. In all, an estimated 4,200 SoCon events will be available on ESPN Digital platforms throughout the six-year agreement.

The Southern Conference has had a relationship with ESPN for nearly 20 years.

Collegiate Sports Management Group assisted the SoCon in evaluating the broadcast landscape and potential partners as it worked toward the broadcast contract.

