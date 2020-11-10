Portion of Proceeds from “Why? Because It’s Christmas” Album to Go to Cast Member Pantry

by | Nov 10, 2020 3:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Today, the producers of the recently announced Christmas album “Why? Because It’s Christmas” announced they will add an organization from the Disney family to the list of beneficiaries for the project, Cast Member Pantry. The non-profit was founded by Disney cast member Emily Lartigue in response to the now over 28,000 employees of Disney’s theme parks whose lives were disrupted by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the worldwide economy.

  • Cast Member Pantry provides monthly food essentials to members within the Cast Member family who are in need.
  • In a partnership with Always In The Club and its MMC’89 Initiative, the reunited Mouseketeers are donating a portion of the gross proceeds from the upcoming holiday album, set for a November 27 release, and virtual release party on the same day, to the Cast Member Pantry.
  • Several of the Mouseketeers will also be volunteering in support of the Cast Member Pantry’s efforts in Florida and California.
  • “Why? Because It’s Christmas” features holiday classics by:
    • En Vogue’s Rhona Bennett
    • The Voice’s Tony Lucca
    • The People v. OJ Simpson’s Dale Godboldo
    • Hollywood Record’s The Party group members Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton
  • In all, 17 Mouseketeers have reunited for the album that also includes tracks from: 
    • Nikki DeLoach 
    • Tasha Danner 
    • David Kater 
    • Jennifer McGill
    • Lindsey Alley
    • Jason "Blain" Carson
    • Mylin Brooks-Stoddard
    • Raquel "Roque" Herring
    • Nita Young
    • Jason Minor
    • TJ Fantini
    • Marc Worden
  • In addition to Cast Member Pantry, it was previously announced last month that gross proceeds from the album and virtual event will also support MusiCares, a charity founded by the Recording Academy for music people in times of need, and The Brave Of Heart Fund that provides financial assistance to the families of healthcare workers who lose their lives to COVID-19.
  • The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club debuted in 1989 on the newly launched Disney Channel and all seven seasons were taped at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (formerly, MGM Studios) in Walt Disney World.
  • To preview/pre-save “Why? Because It’s Christmas” and attend the virtual release party, visit www.MMCHolidays.com

What they’re saying:

  • Chasen Hampton, Mouseketeer, Always In The Club/MMC’89: “The recent COVID related layoffs have been excruciating for our MMC family. Our beloved magic makers are at the heart of any memory ever made in the place we all call home. The amount of smiles they’ve created, memories they’ve made and dreams they’ve granted… that’s forever, and we couldn’t be more proud to call them family.”
  • Dale Godboldo, Mouseketeer, Founder, Always In The Club/MMC’89: “The Pantry is stepping up in an extraordinary way to help our fellow Cast members during this very difficult time. We feel that once a Cast member, always a Cast member, so we couldn’t be more proud to help them in any way that we can.”
  • Cast Member Pantry: "We are so thankful for this partnership, lots of exciting things coming from this group! They are so eager to help us serve the Cast Member community."
 
 
