Portion of Proceeds from “Why? Because It’s Christmas” Album to Go to Cast Member Pantry

Today, the producers of the recently announced Christmas album “Why? Because It’s Christmas” announced they will add an organization from the Disney family to the list of beneficiaries for the project, Cast Member Pantry. The non-profit was founded by Disney cast member Emily Lartigue in response to the now over 28,000 employees of Disney’s theme parks whose lives were disrupted by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the worldwide economy.

Cast Member Pantry provides monthly food essentials to members within the Cast Member family who are in need.

In a partnership with Always In The Club MMC’89 Initiative

Several of the Mouseketeers will also be volunteering in support of the Cast Member Pantry’s efforts in Florida and California.

“Why? Because It’s Christmas” features holiday classics by: En Vogue’s Rhona Bennett The Voice ’s Tony Lucca The People v. OJ Simpson ’s Dale Godboldo Hollywood Record’s The Party group members Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton

In all, 17 Mouseketeers have reunited for the album that also includes tracks from: Nikki DeLoach Tasha Danner David Kater Jennifer McGill Lindsey Alley Jason "Blain" Carson Mylin Brooks-Stoddard Raquel "Roque" Herring Nita Young Jason Minor TJ Fantini Marc Worden

In addition to Cast Member Pantry, it was previously announced last month that gross proceeds from the album and virtual event will also support MusiCares, a charity founded by the Recording Academy for music people in times of need, and The Brave Of Heart Fund that provides financial assistance to the families of healthcare workers who lose their lives to COVID-19.

The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club debuted in 1989 on the newly launched Disney Channel and all seven seasons were taped at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (formerly, MGM Studios) in Walt Disney World.

To preview/pre-save “Why? Because It’s Christmas” and attend the virtual release party, visit www.MMCHolidays.com

What they’re saying: