Lacoste Teams Up with National Geographic for New Photo Ark Apparel Collection

National Geographic’s Photo Ark project has inspired a new apparel collection from Lacoste that celebrates the animal kingdom and inspires buyers to help save endangered species.
What’s Happening:
- Lacoste, the company famous for polo shirts with crocodiles on them, has partnered with National Geographic on a new collection inspired by the Photo Ark project by Joel Sartore.
- The collection is available now and celebrates four species: the Pennant Dragonfly, Zebra, Poisonous Dart Frog and Jaguar.
- The National Geographic Photo Ark is a long-term effort to document every species living in the world’s zoo’s aquariums and wildlife sanctuaries.
- Lacoste has committed to making all of the National Geographic collaboration items from eco-responsible materials like recycled polyester, organic cotton, and natural rubber.
- The collection includes t-shirts, polos, tote bags, and sneakers for men and women.
- This is the latest collaboration for the National Geographic Photo Ark with past releases through companies like Vans, Clarks, GAP kids and Zara.
- Click here to shop the entire collection from Lacoste.