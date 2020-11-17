Choose a Side With the New Marvel Collector’s Chess Set

The classic game of chess exchanges kings and queens for superheroes with the new Marvel Collector’s Chess Set from USAopoly.

Players can choose to stand behind a powerful organization dedicated to fighting terror, or back an opposition dead-set on world domination.

From the vast universe of Marvel comics comes your favorite defenders of good and evil, standing in as 32 full color, custom sculpted Chess pieces.

The heroes side includes: Iron Man and Captain Marvel as King and Queen Black Widow and Captain America as Bishops Spider-Man and Black Panther as Knights Hulk and Thor as Rooks The S.H.I.E.L.D. emblem as pawns



The villains side includes: Thanos and Hela as King and Queen Kingpin and Red Skull as Bishops Killmonger and Venom as Knights Loki and Ultron as Rooks HYDRA emblem as Pawns

