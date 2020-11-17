Choose a Side With the New Marvel Collector’s Chess Set

The classic game of chess exchanges kings and queens for superheroes with the new Marvel Collector’s Chess Set from USAopoly.
- Players can choose to stand behind a powerful organization dedicated to fighting terror, or back an opposition dead-set on world domination.
- From the vast universe of Marvel comics comes your favorite defenders of good and evil, standing in as 32 full color, custom sculpted Chess pieces.
- The heroes side includes:
- Iron Man and Captain Marvel as King and Queen
- Black Widow and Captain America as Bishops
- Spider-Man and Black Panther as Knights
- Hulk and Thor as Rooks
- The S.H.I.E.L.D. emblem as pawns
- The villains side includes:
- Thanos and Hela as King and Queen
- Kingpin and Red Skull as Bishops
- Killmonger and Venom as Knights
- Loki and Ultron as Rooks
- HYDRA emblem as Pawns
- Superbly detailed and displayable from a custom industrial-themed board, each piece is hand-painted and shaded with precision to enhance each characters’ distinctive features and textures, capturing how Marvel fans would imagine their 2-D favorites to look and feel in hand.
- The Marvel Collectors Chess Set is made for 2 players, ages 8 and up, for an hour of head-to-head combat in a form you’ve never found these planetary fighters before.
- You can order the Marvel Collectors Chess Set now for $74.99