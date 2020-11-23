Catch-Up on the Last 22 Years With Yakko, Wakko, and Dot With New Song From “Animaniacs”

Animaniacs has come back after 22 years and is now streaming with brand new episodes on Hulu. As part of the very first episode, the Warner Siblings catch up on what they’ve missed while they’ve been away.

What’s Happening:

After 22 years, the Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back and they’ve missed so much in the world! The Animaniacs, keeping tradition, catch up on all that they weren’t around for in a showstopping musical number that takes place in the first act of the first new episode now streaming on Hulu.

keeping tradition, catch up on all that they weren’t around for in a showstopping musical number that takes place in the first act of the first new episode now streaming on Hulu. This is the first monumental song (there are two in the first episode alone) performed by the Warner Siblings in the new episodes. This song happens just moments after Yakko swallows a tablet containing all human knowledge (mistaking it for a medicinal tablet) which feeds him the knowledge he needs to proceed with the entertaining tune.