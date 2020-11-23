Catch-Up on the Last 22 Years With Yakko, Wakko, and Dot With New Song From “Animaniacs”

Animaniacs has come back after 22 years and is now streaming with brand new episodes on Hulu. As part of the very first episode, the Warner Siblings catch up on what they’ve missed while they’ve been away.
- After 22 years, the Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back and they’ve missed so much in the world! The Animaniacs, keeping tradition, catch up on all that they weren’t around for in a showstopping musical number that takes place in the first act of the first new episode now streaming on Hulu.
- This is the first monumental song (there are two in the first episode alone) performed by the Warner Siblings in the new episodes. This song happens just moments after Yakko swallows a tablet containing all human knowledge (mistaking it for a medicinal tablet) which feeds him the knowledge he needs to proceed with the entertaining tune.
- In the new episodes of the series that ran in the 90s (ending in 1998 with a made for TV movie in 1999), we see the Warner siblings return to have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Studio water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return in the series reboot to continue their quest for world domination.
- Our own questionably obsessed fan, Tony, watched numerous episodes already and wrote a review about the new reboot series that you can read here. He also took some time to look back at some favorite moments in the original run of the series to help celebrate the new release.
- All the new episodes of Aniamaniacs are now available for streaming on Hulu.