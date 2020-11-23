CONTEST: CHOC Drive-In Presented by Hyundai

CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County is hosting their first-ever drive-in movie event on December 2, with proceeds benefiting the hospital. We are proud to partner with CHOC to host a giveaway.

About the Drive-In Event:

The Nightmare Before Christmas will be shown at 5pm with the gates opening at 3pm

Spider-Man Homecoming will be shown at 7:30pm with the gates opening at 6:30pm

Both films will be shown at the Brea Mall

Tickets are available at chocfoundation.eventbrite.com

The production is presented by Hyundai

Giveaway:

One Winner Receives:

One double feature ticket (good for one car)

Giveaway open to US addresses only.

Enter before December 1, 2020

Prizing and provided by CHOC.

About CHOC:

