Disney Parks Blog Taking Fun “To the Stars” with Next Disney Family Game Night

The Live Trivia, Fun, and Games continue as the Disney Parks Blog is hosting another Disney Family Game Night this Friday! Take the fun to infinity and beyond with with a special “To The Stars” edition of Family Game Night filled with out-of-this-world surprises for the entire family.
- This Friday, Disney Parks Blog will continue their #DisneyMagicMoments series with an out-of-this-world edition of Family Game Night .
- Beginning at 7pm ET on November 27, “To The Stars” Disney Family Game Night will challenge players to collect Mickey Stars as they try to build a full constellation.
- Also, Ryan Seacrest from ABC’s American Idol, Live with Kelly & Ryan and the upcoming The Disney Holiday Singalong will be a special guest host for “To The Stars” Disney Family Game Night.
- As always, viewers should PRINT OUT a Disney scorecard for game play. Scorecards will be needed during the trivia rounds testing how much viewers know.
- To make the Game Night extra special, Disney is also sharing a couple of DIY project for the entire family. Toy Story fans can learn how to make a decorative alien garland or aliens hot cocoa to complete this entertaining experience.
- The Disney Parks Blog will be hosting the event on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for LIVE play during Disney Family Game Night. If players are not able to join us on Friday, the game will be available for replay on YouTube and Facebook.