Taylor Swift Releases Full Performance of “exile” from “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” on Disney+

Taylor Swift transforms her five-time GRAMMY nominated Album of the Year into an intimate cinematic concert experience for “folklore: the long pond studio sessions,” now streaming on Disney+. The full performance of “exile” from the long pond studio sessions features Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and is available on YouTube.

Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Vernon created an album that crossed genres — a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone.

They recorded “folklore” thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together until now

Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Dessner and Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Vernon, performs each song in order of her critically adored, five star album, “folklore” and for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.

About Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions:

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions arrived on Disney+ at midnight PST today.

arrived on Disney+ at midnight PST today. Swift initially revealed the news on her Twitter, writing “Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement,” while also sharing a trailer for the film (13 is Swift’s famed favorite/lucky number).

As Variety

Dessner, Antonoff, Vernon, and Swift were not together when Folklore was recorded, so this documentary filmed in September 2020 marked the first time they’d physically joined together.

Of note, considering that Folklore carries a parental advisory for language, there’s a good chance that the renditions performed in the film may be censored.

Fans can stream Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+ now.