Dcappella Performs “Under The Sea” From Home In New Music Video

DCappella, Disney’s group of a capella vocalists, has released their latest cover of a timeless and fun Disney classic, this time taking on the hit from the 1989 film, “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid.
What’s Happening:
- DCappella, a group of vocalists who perform variations of classic Disney tunes has released their new video (from home!) of their rendition of the song “Under The Sea” from Walt Disney Animation Studio’s 1989 Release, The Little Mermaid.
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.
- “Under The Sea” was written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken for the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios production, The Little Mermaid. The track went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1989, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media in 1991. The critical acclaim and audience turnout for the film marked the rebirth of Disney Animation in that period, sparking the “Disney Renaissance” which would also see the films Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King come to fruition.