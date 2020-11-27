Dcappella Performs “Under The Sea” From Home In New Music Video

DCappella, Disney’s group of a capella vocalists, has released their latest cover of a timeless and fun Disney classic, this time taking on the hit from the 1989 film, “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid.

What’s Happening:

DCappella, a group of vocalists who perform variations of classic Disney tunes has released their new video (from home!) of their rendition of the song “Under The Sea” from Walt Disney Animation Studio’s 1989 Release, The Little Mermaid.