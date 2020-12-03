Disney Stock Reaches All-Time Intraday Trading High Ahead of Investor Day, Amidst Layoffs

Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company’s stock mustered an all-time high on the New York Stock Exchange.

What’s Happening:

During the trading day, Disney stock ($DIS) briefly reached an all-time high.

At a point, $DIS was trading as high as $154.44 per share.

However, as of this writing, the stock has fallen some, currently trading for just north of $153 (and slightly below its previous close).

This marks a tremendous turn around from earlier this year when the stock hit a 52-week low of $79.07.

While this new record marks an intraday trading high, the New York Stock Exchange remains open until 4:00 p.m. EST, so it’s unclear whether they’ll also manage a record upon closing.

Why it Matters: