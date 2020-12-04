Disney Films to be Featured in Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival in Downtown Orlando

A little bit of extra Disney magic is coming to downtown Orlando. Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival will feature a lineup of Disney, Pixar and Marvel films nearly every Sunday through the month of May, starting with Toy Story on December 13.
- From early December all the way through May, the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando will be hosting the Frontyard Festival.
- As part of the festival, nearly every Sunday, guests will be able to enjoy some of Disney’s most beloved films in a safe outdoor and socially-distanced environment.
- The films already on the schedule include:
- Dec 13 at 6 p.m. – Toy Story
- Dec 20 at 6 p.m. – Finding Nemo
- Dec 20 at 9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Jan 3 at 6 p.m. – A Bug’s Life
- Jan 10 at 6 p.m. – Black Panther
- Jan 17 at 6 p.m. – The Lion King
- Jan 24 at 6 p.m. – Frozen
- Jan 31 at 6 p.m. – The Incredibles
- The weekly series is sponsored by Walt Disney World Resort and supported by Experience Kissimmee.
- Tickets for December movies are available now and are $5 and $10 each – based on box location – with a two-ticket minimum for each private box.
About Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival:
- Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival is an innovative, six-month live-entertainment event in downtown Orlando designed to re-engage artists and guests in a safe, socially-distanced setting.
- Festival-goers purchase tickets in their own private, elevated box that allows them to enjoy a concert or film, or take part in a fitness class, while keeping a healthy distance from others.
- They may also order food and beverages from one of several on-site restaurants, which is then delivered directly to their box.
- The festival is made possible by AdventHealth, City of Orlando, Orange County and a host of other generous partners.