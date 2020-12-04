Disney Films to be Featured in Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival in Downtown Orlando

A little bit of extra Disney magic is coming to downtown Orlando. Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival will feature a lineup of Disney, Pixar and Marvel films nearly every Sunday through the month of May, starting with Toy Story on December 13.

From early December all the way through May, the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando will be hosting the Frontyard Festival.

As part of the festival, nearly every Sunday, guests will be able to enjoy some of Disney’s most beloved films in a safe outdoor and socially-distanced environment.

The films already on the schedule include: Dec 13 at 6 p.m. – Toy Story Dec 20 at 6 p.m. – Finding Nemo Dec 20 at 9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jan 3 at 6 p.m. – A Bug’s Life Jan 10 at 6 p.m. – Black Panther Jan 17 at 6 p.m. – The Lion King Jan 24 at 6 p.m. – Frozen Jan 31 at 6 p.m. – The Incredibles

The weekly series is sponsored by Walt Disney World Resort and supported by Experience Kissimmee.

Tickets for December movies are available now

About Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival: