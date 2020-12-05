Actor David Lander Passes Away at 73

David Lander, an actor who held a number of Disney roles throughout his career, has passed away at the age of 73, according to Deadline.
- Lander passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from complications related to multiple sclerosis.
- The actor was best known for his role as “Squiggy” on the long-running series Laverne & Shirley.
- Some of Lander’s Disney credit include:
- Smarty in Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Horace in 101 Dalmatians: The Series
- Weazel in TaleSpin
- Thumper in A Bug’s Life
- Arthur in Jungle Cubs
- Da Shrimp in The Little Mermaid (Television Series)
- Rumplestiltskin in Goldie & Bear
- Lander attended the High School for the Performing Arts, Carnegie Tech and New York University where he studied acting.
- Lander is survived by his wife Kathy, their daughter Natalie and her husband.