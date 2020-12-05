New “Doc McStuffins” Special “The Doc Is In” Now Available on Disney Junior YouTube Channel

The recent Doc McStuffins special “The Doc Is In,” which debuted just yesterday on Disney Junior, is now available on the Disney Junior YouTube page. Staying true to Doc McStuffins Disney Junior

The special features the beloved animated icon (Doc McStuffins) interacting with real kids, families and medical professionals about healthy habits.

“The Doc Is In” coincides with National Handwashing Awareness Week.

Set to some of the series’ iconic songs, the special includes appearances by real medical professionals: Dr. Myiesha Taylor, MD, founder of the Artemis Medical Society and the “We Are Doc McStuffins” movement Mark Lee, RN, who provides tips to preschoolers about ways to prevent spreading germs

More Doc McStuffins and Good Health Practices: Disney Junior and Doc McStuffins also recently joined forces with the World Health Organization to amplify the message of thorough hand washing as a way to prevent the spread of germs and disease with a PSA About the Series: Doc McStuffins premiered in March 2012 and since then has become one of the most beloved preschool television properties of all time.

It tells the story of a young girl who aspires to be a doctor like her mom and communicates with and heals broken toys and stuffed animals. Through Doc and her toy friends, the series models compassion and good health for kids age 2-7 and has been lauded by parents, educators, and healthcare professionals around the world for having a lasting impact on how children see themselves and their future.

Doc McStuffins was created by Chris Nee.

